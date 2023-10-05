A look back on what life was like when Twins last won postseason series

The Minnesota Twins‘ postseason series drought was two days shy of being able to drink alcohol legally.

They won a postseason series on Wednesday for the first time since the 2002 American League Division Series, which happened on Oct. 6 of that year.

Since then, 11 new baseball stadiums have opened, including Minnesota’s own Target Field, and 14 teams have won the World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, only the Cincinnati Reds have yet to win a postseason series since then – even the Chicago Cubs won a World Series in that span!

(We’re giving a pass to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who won the now-defunct NL Wild Card Game in 2014).

It’s safe to say that a lot of changed in the last 20 years and 364 days, so let’s take a look at what life was like on Oct. 6, 2002.

It’s safe to say times have certainly changed. And the Twins hope to keep changing it. They’ll face the Astros, the defending World Series champions, in the ALDS this weekend.