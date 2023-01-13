A look inside One World Trade Center, one of America’s most symbolic landmarks 

Years after a deadly terrorist attack destroyed New York City’s Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, plans to construct a new One World Trade Center complex were set in motion.

The construction of the skyscraper 1 WTC began five years after the 9/11 attacks and lasted for seven years. Upon completion, the $3.9 million building became the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. However, the colossal monument meant much more than its height.

One World Trade Center became a symbol of America’s ability to recover from the devastating 9/11 attacks. The spire installed at the top of the building also helped the skyscraper soar to a symbolic height of 1,776 feet, a deliberate reference to the year the U.S. declared independence from England.

The 104-story building now provides office space for companies mostly in media, advertising, and technology.

While most of 1 WTC is utilized as office space, the building is also one of America’s most popular tourist destinations that can attract millions of visitors each year. One World Observatory, a three-story observation deck with 360-degree views, is located on the top of 1 WTC, and offers views of the 9/11 Memorial Pools, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn Bridge.