Aaron Judge 62nd home run: Fan jumps over railing in failed attempt to catch ball worth millions

Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd homerun Tuesday came with a bit of fanfare, which included an eager fan jumping over the railing at Arlington, Texas’ Choctaw Stadium in a vain effort to catch the prized ball.

The unnamed fan missed out, however, while another was able to catch it while staying on the safe side of the railing.

Cory Youmans, a Texas Rangers fan, was helped out by security to keep him and his prize safe. He told reporters he hadn’t “thought about” what he might do with the ball, which could reportedly be worth millions. Memory Lane auctions has offered $2 million for ball, Sports Illustrated reported.

Judge’s homer Tuesday was an all-time record for the American League and the seventh-most in Major League history.

AARON JUDGE HITS 62ND HOME RUN, PASSING ROGER MARIS FOR MOST IN A SEASON FOR AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER

The fan who scaled the railing was removed from the game for their unsafe actions but was unhurt in the fall, according to the Dallas Morning News.

PRESIDENT BIDEN CONGRATULATES AARON JUDGE ON RECORD-BREAKING HOME RUN

Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, surpassing Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player.

Three other players, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, have all hit at least 62 home runs in a season, but all of them were associated with performance- enhancing drugs.

Roger Maris, Jr. called Judge the “new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!” on Tuesday. His father, Roger Maris, hit a record 61 home runs in 1961.

Judge, 30, is slated to become a free agent this offseason after he turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million offer from the Yankees before the season.

All he’s done since declining that offer is have one of the best offensive seasons the game has ever seen and become the front-runner for the AL MVP Award.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.