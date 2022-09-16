Aaron Judge deserves AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr says

If he had a vote, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would choose New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has AL MVP.

Not Los Angeles Angels two-way stud Shohei Ohtani.

“To be honest, if they give it to Shohei Ohtani it will be another steal,” Guerrero told Z101 Digital. “Aaron Judge’s numbers are way above Ohtani’s. Ohtani is an excellent player, but for me, the MVP has to be Aaron Judge.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The “another steal” comment from Guerrero stems from his run to an MVP last season, though Ohtani was voted the winner of the award. Guerrero finished second in voting after hitting .311/.401/601 with 48 home runs, 111 RBI and 123 runs.

So Guerrero might be a tad salty still, though Ohtani’s performance with the Angels last year was something MLB has never seen before.

AARON JUDGE DOESN’T RULE OUT SIGNING WITH RED SOX, CALLS THEIR FANS ‘SOME OF THE BEST IN BASEBALL’

Ohtani not only hit .257/.372/.592 with 46 homers and 100 RBI, but he owned a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts with 156 strikeouts over 130.1 innings. It was unprecedented production from a player that worked on both sides of the ball.

But that’s the fundamental argument around the current MVP race right now: Does Ohtani’s ability to hit and pitch make him the favorite despite Judge’s insane offensive production this season?

Judge is leading MLB in many offensive categories, including on-base percentage (.413), home runs (57), RBI (123), slugging percentage (.688), OPS (1.102) and more. For perspective, Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is the closest to Judge’s home run total with 37 – a 20-home run difference.

The NL MVP favorite, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, has a 1.015 OPS and 7.5 WAR. Judge has him beat in OPS and owns a 9.1 WAR, which is by far the best of any player in MLB.

AARON JUDGE ENTERS TRIPLE CROWN CONVERSATION WITH 2-HOMER GAME VS RED SOX

Ohtani’s 2022 season has been impressive, though, with a .265/.355/.534 slash line with 34 homers and 88 RBI thus far. On the mound, he has broken his strikeout total with 188 over 24 starts and has a 2.55 ERA.

There will be some voters that are still enamored by what he’s able to do on the diamond, no matter what Judge has produced as a regular position player. It’s going to be a debate until the ballots are counted, and a winner is announced.

But Guerrero is siding with someone who was in his shoes last season.