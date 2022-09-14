Aaron Judge doesn’t rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans ‘some of the best in baseball’

Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season.

He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris’ American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).

He may be an arch rival of the Sox right now, but the impending free agent couldn’t help but marvel at the idea of actually playing with them in 2023.

Judge was asked if he would consider signing with the Red Sox in the offseason – he blushed, and didn’t exactly shut it down.

“We’ll talk about that at the end of the year,” he told reporters after the Yanks’ 7-6 win on Tuesday.

Judge is due for quite the payday – he currently leads all of baseball in home runs (57), RBIs (123), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.692), OPS+ (209), total bases (352), runs scored (116), WAR (9.0), and intentional walks (16). His 88 bases on balls are an American League high, and his .310 batting average is the fourth-best mark in the AL as he tries to get the Triple Crown (Minnesota’s Luis Arraez leads the AL at .319).

And it sounds like he wouldn’t mind putting up those numbers in front of a new fanbase.

“It’s the best, they’re some of the best in baseball. They’re going to boo you, they’re going to say some things, they’re going to make you laugh,” Judge said of the Boston fans. “It’s all part of it. A lot of great history here, and this is one of the best places to play, so it’s always fun going out there and trying to put on a show for them.”

Judge will continue his MVP campaign and chase for history in Fenway on Wednesday night at 7:10 ET.