Aaron Judge’s 2022 season a ‘notch above’ the best of all-time, Yankees manager says

Aaron Judge is having one of the best seasons in baseball history.

Not only did he manage to hit his 60th home run of the season with a handful of games left to go, but he also took the lead in batting average among American League hitters.

Judge has Nos. 61 and 62 in his sights, and should he reach it, he will have set the American League record for most home runs in a single season. The accomplishment coming after an era in which every home-run record is considered tainted is something the baseball world has taken notice of.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is one of them.

“I think it puts it a notch above,” Boone said of Judge’s accomplishments this season. “I got to believe it’s right there with some of the best very short list of all-time seasons.”

With 15 games left in the season, Boone raised the idea of Judge going for something bigger than just 62 home runs and a Triple Crown. Is 73 a possibility?

“I guess I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Boone said, via the New York Post.

Judge has made clear recently where he stands on who holds the home-run record.

“Seventy-three is the record,” Judge told Sports Illustrated last week. “In my book. No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is. The AL record is 61, so that is one I can kind of try to go after. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it’s been a fun year so far.”

The Yankees wrap up their two-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.