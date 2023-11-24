Aaron Rodgers aiming to return this season regardless of Jets’ record: report

Aaron Rodgers has been vocal in his belief that he could return from his ruptured Achilles this season.

The four-time MVP suffered what everyone thought was a season-ending injury in just his fourth snap in a New York Jets uniform, abruptly ending any expectation any Jet fan had.

However, less than a week after he had surgery, he told everyone to “give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So, it sounded like all the Jets had to do was stay afloat and sneak into the playoffs, and Rodgers would get back on the field. But the season is slipping away fast.

New York is 4-6, and at the time of publishing, they were trailing the Miami Dolphins in their Black Friday game, so most playoff hope is gone.

Apparently, though, that is not stopping Rodgers from wanting to play this season.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Rodgers wants to play this season, no matter what the Jets’ record is when he’s ready to come back.

JETS RULE STRUGGLING WIDE RECEIVER A HEALTHY SCRATCH BEFORE BLACK FRIDAY GAME DESPITE $44 MILLION CONTRACT

“I was told originally that if [the Jets are] out of playoff contention, Aaron will probably not try to come back,” Glazer said on Thursday.

“Well, that changed this past week. I think Aaron, even if they’re out of it, still wants to show he can come back from that Achilles tear faster than pretty much any quarterback ever.”

“Aaron’s not trying to say, ‘I need to show all of the old Aaron Rodgers running all over the place,'” Glazer continued. “‘Just a nice little circle to keep myself out of harm’s way.'”

The Jets acquired Rodgers in the offseason after he spent 18 seasons in Green Bay. It automatically put the Jets in not only the playoff conversation, but some thought they could be sneaky Super Bowl contenders.

However, since Rodgers’ injury, just about everything else has gone wrong, with several offensive linemen hurt, Zach Wilson benched for Tim Boyle, poor play from supposed key players, and an inability to score at all. They have just nine offensive touchdowns this entire season, and two since Week 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.