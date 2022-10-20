Aaron Rodgers attempts to clarify his comments on the Packers’ offensive struggles

After a somewhat surprising loss to the New York Jets Sunday that dropped the Green Bay Packers to 3-3, Aaron Rodgers said he believed a simpler offense could help the struggling offense.

Before losing to the Jets, the Packers lost to the New York Giants 27-22 and failed to score in the second half.

“And that’s why we need to simplify things because, on the couple drives that we did move the ball, it was very simple things. Very simple plays, no motion,” Rodgers said of the offense Sunday.

On Tuesday, during Rodgers’ weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers tried to clarify those comments.

Rodgers noted that complexities were not the issue. Instead, he pointed to the offense’s lack of consistently executing.

“The point was if we’re not executing those plans, which, to be honest, they’re not the most complex things the majority of the time, then the only slight reaction might be to even simplify things even further,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That doesn’t mean less motions or checks at the line of scrimmage. It just means, ‘Let’s make sure these guys can handle what we’re doing.'”

During the NFL offseason, Rodgers signed a contract extension to return to Green Bay for an 18th season.

After earning the NFC’s top seed but falling short in the playoffs each of the last two years, the Packers were hoping Rodgers’ return could help them return to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay last appeared in a Super Bowl during the 2010 season, and they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

The Packers’ offense has failed to consistently move the ball this season. It is ranked 15th in the league in yards per game and averaging 17.8 points per contest.

Last season, the Packers averaged 26.4 points per game.

For his part, Rodgers is averaging 233.8 passing yards per game, a career worst for the quarterback.

The four-time MVP injured his right thumb while getting sacked as he prepared to throw on the final play of the Giants game in Week 5.

Rodgers acknowledged the thumb was “a little sore” and said it might have impacted him on “maybe a couple (of throws), but not too many.”

Rodgers said when it comes to simplifying anything, that responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of the players.

“We need to simplify our own game,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “It’s not anything against the staff. Those guys put a lot of work into it. At some point, the accountability has to fall on the players to go out and execute.”

The Packers play the Washington Commanders Sunday. Washington’s defense is ranked 19th in yards allowed.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start against Green Bay in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.