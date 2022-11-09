Aaron Rodgers brushes off criticism from ‘armchair quarterbacks’: ‘I don’t give a s–t’

If you’re going to critique Aaron Rodgers, you better have a pretty good football resume on your hands.

Rodgers continued his struggles in the Green Bay Packers’ 15-9 loss to their NFC North rivals Detroit Lions on Sunday. In fact, he threw two red-zone interceptions in the same game for the first time in his career.

But he’s not listening to the criticism from “TV experts.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Look, I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times. I don’t give a s— what any of these experts say on TV have to say,” Rodgers said on his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“For somebody to play armchair quarterback, who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running, or what’s going on, that’s fine. I don’t really give a sh–, to be honest with you,” he added.

LIONS HAND AARON RODGERS, PACKERS FIFTH STRAIGHT LOSS

Rodgers also pointed to simple bad luck as to a reason for the five-game skid.

“It’s sh—y. You know, ball goes up in the air,” Rodgers said. “We had a couple of those in the game. Ball goes up in the air, and our guys run into each other, and the ball gets knocked down. S— like that, but seems like that’s the way the ball’s been bouncing for us.”

Rodgers threw just one touchdown to go along with his three picks on the afternoon in the team’s fifth-straight loss. He completed just 23 of his 43 pass attempts.

Surely, without Davante Adams, his surrounding talent isn’t close to what it used to be.

But a four-time MVP (including winning in each of the last two seasons), Rodgers needs to figure out something as soon as possible, because it’s getting late early in Wisconsin.