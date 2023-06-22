Aaron Rodgers calls for acceptance of psychedelics, says ‘hundreds’ of players have asked him about ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers has never shied away from his ayahuasca use, and now, he is calling for it to be normalized.

Speaking at the Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference in Colorado, Rodgers, who has credited ayahuasca to helping him with his MVP Awards in 2020 and 2021, raved about his experiences.

“I’ve been fortunate enough in the last few years to be able to sit in ceremony with teammates,” said Rodgers, via the New York Post. “I’m telling you, it is radically life-changing, and it’s wild to be in a locker room and look over and just know, like, I’ve been in the maloca [an indigenous South American dwelling] with you, guy. It’s pretty special. It changes the dynamic, for sure.”

Rodgers added that “hundreds” of players have reached out to him for information on the psychedelic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s been really fun to be able to connect with these guys who’ve done this work or was fascinated by it and want to learn more about it. But I’m really, really thankful for those opportunities because it just changes the dynamic when you’re in a room with somebody, you’re in a huddle with somebody, on a team with somebody, you’re talking, and like, man I’ve been there with you and that’s my brother.”

Because of Rodgers’ positive experiences with it, he is now hoping a conversation can be started about the negative stigma of the concoctions and normalize their usages.

DOLPHINS’ TYREEK HILL AVOIDS CHARGES AFTER ALLEGED INCIDENT WITH MARINA EMPLOYEE: REPORT

“We have the opportunity to change the conversation by dispelling these archaic myths about the dangers of them or the negative side effects or whatever might be and start to share the actual wisdom and truth about it,” he said. “It’s a permission slip for other people to stand up and talk about their own experiences, to join in and to dive in and to learn about it. And I think that’s how we move this conversation forward is more people to be out there comfortable talking about their own journeys. Their spiritual journey, their medicine journey, their ceremonies. So we can bring this to people who need it.”

Proponents have claimed psychedelic substances can help individuals better cope with post-traumatic stress disorders and even counter alcoholism.

However, many medical experts have pushed back on those claims by stating that more research needs to be conducted in order to provide evidence on potential benefits and risks of psychedelics.

Rodgers went on a now-infamous “darkness retreat” after the 2022 NFL season to contemplate his NFL future – before it began, he had said he was “90%” sure he would retire. Instead, he voiced that he wanted to play for the New York Jets.

The Green Bay Packers, after 18 years, were also ready to move on, and shipped him to the East Coast.