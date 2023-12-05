Aaron Rodgers defends ‘amazing young man’ Zach Wilson after new report tried to ‘assassinate’ his ‘character’

It’s been yet another rough go for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

In his third year, after being benched twice last season, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick once again lost his starting job to Tim Boyle, whom the Jets released on Tuesday.

A report came out on Monday that the Jets want Wilson to return to his starting role, but he is “reluctant” to do so.

Head coach Robert Saleh refuted that report, but it remains up in the air whether Wilson had a discussion with Aaron Rodgers about returning, a portion of the report that has not been refuted by anyone, including Rodgers.

However, despite the report being circulated, the four-time MVP doubled down on his affinity for the struggling quarterback.

“I love the kid. I’ve spent a lot of time with him. I think he’s an amazing young man, and he is young. He’s early 20s, and I’ve had a blast spending time with him,” Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“He’s gone through a lot of s— in the last three years, and he’s got every right to be frustrated and disappointed about it. I think he’s done a good job of staying up and taking accountability this year when it’s been his part to do it.”

Rodgers also said the report was meant to “bury” Wilson and “assassinate” his character.

“I will say this, when you have sources, right, and that’s always an interesting thing — first of all, you can go down a whole rabbit hole with actual sources, made up sources. Why is someone willing to be a source? What are they gaining out of that? On and on and on, but when you use sources, and whether intentional or unintentional, try to assassinate someone’s character, like that report does for Zach, I have a real hard time with that.

“I mean, you’re basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and has given the middle finger to the organization.”

The Jets host the Houston Texans this weekend, yet it remains unknown who will suit up for them.

