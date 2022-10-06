Aaron Rodgers: Development of Packers young receivers will factor into 2023 return

The possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers next season is not set in stone, and as he searches for a second Super Bowl ring, he noted how key the wide receivers’ progress will be.

Rodgers has been hot and cold about his young receivers through four weeks. He publicly said there needs to be better communication with those wideouts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Wednesday, ahead of the Packers’ trip to London to prepare for their game against the New York Giants, Rodgers admitted that the future development of those players will be a factor in whether he continues to play.

“There’s going to be a lot of benefits to be reaped from those guys, I’m sure, long after I’m gone,” the two-time reigning NFL MVP said, via Madison.com. “Look, my decision, when it comes down to it, will be, obviously, the physical part, the mental part, seeing where the team is at. …

BEARS’ JAYLON JOHNSON WEARS PACKERS CHEESEHEAD TO PAY OFF BET: ‘THIS IS TERRIBLE’

“There’s some moving pieces that’ll factor in, for sure. But seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision.”

It has been slow progress for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Through three games, Watson has six catches for 51 yards. Doubs has played in four games and has 19 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers praised the rookies and had hopes for their developments for the future in an interview with “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

The Packers are 3-1 this season. Rodgers has 935 passing yards with six touchdown passes and three interceptions.