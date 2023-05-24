Aaron Rodgers embracing new home, says MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ was ‘one of the greatest shows’

Aaron Rodgers has a new motto: GTL — gym, touchdowns, laundry.

Now that Rodgers will be playing for the New York Jets, he will play his home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the team’s facility is in nearby Florham Park, so safe to say Rodgers will be spending lots of time parking in a driveway and driving on the Parkway — or at least somewhere around the I-80 corridor.

But Rodgers has apparently been a fan of one of the state’s staples: the hit MTV show “Jersey Shore.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers explained to reporters on Tuesday that the Jets communications and media staff asked players to do their best “Jersey Shore” impression for a social media post, when one of his teammates C.J. Uzomah said didn’t watch it, so he couldn’t exactly participate.

Rodgers called the show “one of the greatest” he has ever watched.

“I said, ‘How could you not watch the show?’ One of the greatest shows back when MTV actually had content on it. It was phenomenal,” Rodgers said.

KENNY PICKETT HAS NO HARD FEELINGS TOWARD BEN ROETHLISBERGER AFTER FORMER STEELER’S RECENT COMMENTS

Not only is Rodgers a fan of the show, but he even said he saw one of DJ Pauly D’s sets out in Vegas some time ago.

Seaside Heights, the main filming location of the show, is about an hour and change away from the Jets facilities, right off Exit 82 on the Garden State Parkway.

It’s vastly different from Green Bay, but perhaps if anyone reading this has any plans for Memorial Day weekend, be on the lookout for some Jets on the boardwalk outside the Shore Store.