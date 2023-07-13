Aaron Rodgers expressed no interest in doing ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022 interview: ‘Veto’

Aaron Rodgers may be the star of the next season of “Hard Knocks” when the New York Jets reportedly take center stage of the HBO series that annually covers an NFL team’s trials and tribulations through training camp, but that does not mean he is a fan of having the cameras there.

After ESPN reported the Jets were set to be the team of the summer, Rodgers’ 2022 interview with Bill Maher on “Club Random” talking about “Hard Knocks” resurfaced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maher asked Rodgers a hypothetical about the Green Packers – Rodgers’ team at the time – asking him about doing “Hard Knocks.” Maher asked whether the quarterback would think that was a good thing.

“No,” Rodgers replied, adding that he would “veto” the idea.

“I heard they were interested a couple times but our GM never wanted to do it,” he explained about the Packers’ thinking. “I mean usually it’s teams that are kind of at the bottom and they’ve kind of worked it in the deal where there’s like five or six teams that they can choose from that don’t really have a choice. But I mean, I like real authentic interactions.”

Rodgers did find one positive about the TV show – Liev Schreiber. It appeared Rodgers was a big fan of the idea of Schreiber narrating.

GIANTS’ SAQUON BARKLEY CALLS OUT REPORT REGARDING CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

It will be the second time the franchise will be featured on the show, with the 2010 team – led by head coach Rex Ryan – getting the nod. Since New York traded for Rodgers in April, the Jets have been the favorite to be selected for “Hard Knocks,” with just three other teams eligible for the show.

Those teams were the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

New York is coming off a season in which great strides were made, staying in playoff contention until Week 17.

New York gave up a lot in order to acquire Rodgers, sending Green Bay the 13th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023.

The four-time MVP will be entering his 19th NFL season and his first away from the Packers.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.