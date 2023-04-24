Aaron Rodgers finally joins Jets in trade with Packers, ends 18-year run in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers appears to be over and following the path of his predecessor Brett Favre is seemingly a part of the four-time NFL MVP’s journey.

Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade months in the making, according to multiple reports.

The full trade, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is the Jets receiving Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays this season.

Rodgers mapped out his intentions on “The Pat McAfee Show” recently that he expects to be dealt to the Jets following his four-day darkness retreat, where he initially believed that he would come out wanting to retire. That obviously wasn’t the case.

The Jets and Packers had stalled talks in recent weeks, but they were reactivated on Monday and things moved quicker than expected. Some reports believed a deal would be done by the end of the week, as the NFL Draft has a way of bringing trades to the forefront.

Now, with the picks agreed upon, both teams have the ability to head into Draft Night without the Rodgers elephant in the room.

The Packers selected Rodgers with the 24th pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. He fell to the bottom of the first round after the San Francisco 49ers decided to take Alex Smith No. 1 overall that year.

Rodgers served as Favre’s understudy for three seasons before taking the reins. He won his lone Super Bowl title in 2010 and won his first MVP award in 2011. With the Packers, he racked up 10 Pro Bowl appearances and four First-Team All-Pro selections.

Rodgers drew ire in 2021 when he said he was “immunized” against COVID-19 but later tested positive for the virus. He was fined more than $14,000 for violating the NFL’s health and safety protocols. The quarterback’s back-and-forth in the media and views on getting the coronavirus vaccine made him the target of criticism even as he won his fourth MVP award.

In 2022, Rodgers decided to play for the Packers despite the team trading his top target in Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. He reworked his contract ahead of the season but with a depleted offense he failed to lead Green Bay to the playoffs. He had 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns passes as the Packers finished 8-9.

For New York, the team is clearly going after a Super Bowl.

Zach Wilson started the season with an injury and yielded control of the offense to Joe Flacco and Mike White. When he returned, things didn’t get any better and criticism of the second-year quarterback got louder.

Wilson was benched twice this past season – the first time came after he said he felt like he did not let his defense down after a 10-3 loss in which he threw for 77 yards and completed nine of 22 passes amid his struggles all year. He sat out three games before returning, but in his second game back, he was benched mid game for another poor performance. The Jets opted to sit him for the rest of the year, claiming that it actually would be better for his growth to not play in meaningless games.

Wilson was the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he’s been a major disappointment. In 22 NFL games, he’s completed just 55.2% of his passes for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

New York went 7-10 last season, but despite missing the playoffs, they have awesome young talent. They have the reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in Wilson and Gardner, the latter of which was a First-team All-Pro. Hall, who was well on his way to win the top offensive rookie honors before a torn ACL midseason, is set to be healthy as well for 2023.

Love was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and got to sit three seasons under Rodgers as it appears he will be taking over the starting quarterback. In 10 career appearances, Love has 606 passing yards and three touchdown passes.