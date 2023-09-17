Aaron Rodgers’ innovative Achilles surgery gives him chance to return this season: report

Aaron Rodgers told the doubters to give him the schedules and timelines, “and watch what I do.”

When he said “anything’s possible” in response to if he could return this season, he actually meant it.

That’s because he reportedly underwent an innovative surgery that could actually have him return this season.

According to NFL Network, Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed an operation in which they placed an internal brace on the Achilles, which is fully torn. The brace protects the repair, giving him a chance to open in a few months.

The new process is designed to have athletes return in four months from what are supposed to be season-ending injuries, NFL Network reported.

So, Rodgers has an outside shot at returning in the playoffs, if the New York Jets make it.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers pretty much shut down any notion that he played his final snap of football. But when he got more in depth on the surgery, he sounded extremely confident he could return this year.

“Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or would happen because all I need is that one extra little percent of inspiration. That’s all I need,” he said. “Give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Rodgers was injured on his fourth play in a Jets uniform, moments after taking the field with an American flag on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 to a rousing ovation at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 2023 season may have been the Jets’ most anticipated ever. So, when Rodgers was injured, he called it “one of the toughest 24-hour stretches in my life.”

“A lot of sadness, a lot of tears, a lot of frustration and anger,” he said. “A lot of the sadness initially was just feeling like I let so many people down.”

Even though Rodgers left before he completed a pass, the Jets went on to a thrilling walk-off victory over the Buffalo Bills with a punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

Quarterback Zach Wilson will now aim to lead them to 2-0 when they take on the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.