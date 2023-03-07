Aaron Rodgers, Jets ‘had conversations’ as Derek Carr chooses Saints: report

The first domino of the quarterback carousel fell Monday when Derek Carr signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

In moving to the NFC, Carr took one option off the table for the New York Jets, a team desperately needing a quarterback.

With Carr gone, the Jets are reportedly turning their full attention to Aaron Rodgers as the four-time MVP contemplates his future.

NFL STAR DEREK CARR HAS BRILLIANT PUNISHMENT FOR XFL PLAYERS INVOLVED IN MELEE

“Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY,” NFL analyst Trey Wingo posted to Twitter Monday night.

Rodgers, who is still under contract in Green Bay, would need permission from the Packers in order to speak with the Jets.

The Jets have been rumored as a potential landing spot for Rodgers after a disastrous season at the quarterback position for New York.

Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was benched twice in 2022 after regressing immensely in his second season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jets owner Woody Johnson has stated he wants to add a veteran quarterback this offseason, saying it would be the “ideal situation.”

“Well, I think you want the best quarterback that you can get to lead the Jets,” Johnson said in February. “And I think with a good quarterback and our great defense – and the defense will be a lot better with a quarterback that’s actually doing it, got a good running game and just what the coach is talking about. Our special teams is really good, and so it’s plug and play.

“I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation.”

For Rodgers, he has made it clear he is undecided on what comes next, whether he will return to the Green Bay Packers for his 19th season, ask for a trade, or retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.

The Packers have stated they hope for a decision from Rodgers by the start of free agency, which will kick off on March 15.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report