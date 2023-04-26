Aaron Rodgers ‘may be overrated and washed up,’ ex-NFL quarterback suggests

Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets has garnered takes from across the NFL landscape – good and bad. On Tuesday, former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell added his take.

On his podcast “Unrivaled” with co-host Alex Kirry, Mitchell downplayed the Jets’ chances of getting to the Super Bowl with Rodgers as their quarterback, even as it seems like the offense is destined to fly with a premier gunslinger at the helm.

“I don’t believe he will get [the Jets] to the Super Bowl,” Mitchell said, adding the chances are probably around “12%.”

Mitchell said Rodgers could not even lead the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl, and when he was corrected about their win in 2010, he said that was a very long time ago. Green Bay was a top 10 offense that year and also a top 5 defense. The Packers defense has never finished a season top 5 in both points and yards allowed since the Super Bowl run.

“Aaron Rodgers may be overrated and washed up,” Mitchell said. “He’s going to get washed up with the Jets.”

Rodgers won four NFL MVPs and has a Super Bowl ring. He is coming off one of his worst seasons in recent memory, but he played through injuries and the team traded away his top target in Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders at the onset of the 2022 offseason.

He will join a Jets team with a formidable running game led by Breece Hall and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson. Not to mention, the Jets signed Allen Lazard in the offseason and put Nathaniel Hackett on the coaching staff.

Still, the Jets have one of the toughest schedules with both Super Bowl LVII participants on the docket.