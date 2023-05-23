Aaron Rodgers says he ‘tweaked’ calf during Jets practice, sits out of team drills

The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers via a blockbuster trade last month.

And Rodgers’ had a slight setback during an offseason practice session Tuesday.

The 39-year-old appeared to strain his calf, which he later characterized as a tweak.

“I just tweaked my calf in the little pre-practice conditioning,” Rodgers told reporters Tuesday after practice, via SNY. “Take it by day.”

Rodgers also noted that the injury was minor.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,” he said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Tuesday was the first day of the Jets’ voluntary OTA practices. It was also the first practice of the offseason open to the media.

During his last few years with the Packers, Rodgers did not show up to the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program. But, now that he’s playing on a new team, Rodgers appears to be taking steps to become familiar with his new teammates.

Rodgers stayed on the field after he injured the calf, but he did not participate in any of the team drills. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021, and Tim Boyle handled the quarterback reps.

Last season, Rodgers dealt with a thumb injury in what turned out to be a disappointing year with the Packers. The Jets will likely be cautious with Rodgers this offseason.

Rodgers did not receive extensive medical attention after his injury.

The Jets will hold practices on select days through June 9. The team’s minicamp is scheduled for June 13-15.

Training camp begins in late July.