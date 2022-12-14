Aaron Rodgers says he used psychedelics to alleviate his ‘major fear of death’

Aaron Rodgers has said his use of ayahuasca and winning back-to-back MVPs wasn’t a “coincidence.”

But, earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback again praised the psychoactive drink for helping him get over his fear of death.

In his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show,” his former teammate, A.J. Hawk, asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback if he feared his mortality. He responded that he no longer does.

“I definitely had a fear of death,” he said. “And ayahuasca, and psilocybin actually, really helped me with that and relieved a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die … and taking away some of that fear.

“I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending.”

Rodgers said his “major fear” was introduced when he was a teenager amid Y2K.

“The world was going to end and, for me, personally, since I was a young teenager, I was like, ‘If the world ends and I’m 16, I’m not going to be able to accomplish anything,'” Rodgers explained.

Earlier this season, the Packers paid homage to Rodgers’ and his ayahuasca use with a touchdown celebration. After finding the end zone, wide receiver Allen Lazard pretended to pass around cups of the drink, and his teammates fell to the Lambeau Field grass.

However, the hallucinogenic’s effects on Rodgers’ game seem to be wearing off. He and the Packers are 5-8, sitting in third place in the NFC North.

His nine interceptions through 13 games are already the third-most he’s thrown in a season, and he’s on pace for career lows (in a full season) in passing yards and touchdowns (3,745 and 28, respectively).

Green Bay hosts the 4-9 Los Angeles Rams Monday night.