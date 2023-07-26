Aaron Rodgers takes $35 million pay cut with Jets in new deal that runs through 2024: reports

Aaron Rodgers said last week it would be a “disservice” to stay in New York for just one year, so he signed for two.

The Jets and the four-time MVP have reportedly agreed on a new deal that runs through next season. In the process, Rodgers helped his team out.

Rodgers took a $35 million pay cut, lowering the total value of his original deal from $110 million, all of which was guaranteed, to $75 million.

The quarterback, who will turn 40 in December, was traded to the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Before entering his “darkness retreat,” Rodgers, in his own words, was “90% retired” and was ready to move on from the Packers. When he emerged from the darkness, he still was ready to get out of Wisconsin, but he said he wanted to become a Jet.

Rodgers admitted he wanted to retire a Packer and to be one of “the Tim Duncans, the [Derek] Jeters, the Kobes [Bryant] of the world,” but he noted it was time for a change.

“This has definitely rejuvenated me. I’m excited to be in a new spot, excited to meet the new guys and just be around it all,” Rodgers told ESPN New York Radio’s Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg Friday.

Rodgers is entering his 19th season, but he feels he owes it to the organization that “gave up a lot” for him.

“I’m not a big cliché guy. Most people would say, ‘I’m taking this one day at a time or one year at a time,’ but the Jets gave up a lot for me. So, to play just one year, I think, would be a disservice,” Rodgers said.

“Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? But it’s more than that. It’s how my body feels. … But the way I feel now, I feel like I could play a number of years.”

New York went 7-10 last season. Despite missing the playoffs, the Jets have rising young talent. They have the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, respectively, the latter of whom was a first-team All-Pro. And running back Breece Hall, who was well on his way to winning top offensive rookie honors before tearing an ACL midseason, figures to be healthy for 2023.