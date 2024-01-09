Aaron Rodgers takes swipe at ESPN exec after statement on QB’s Jimmy Kimmel remarks: ‘You’re not helping’

Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday took a swipe at an ESPN executive over the statement he put out last week after the New York Jets quarterback made a Jeffrey Epstein-related remark about Jimmy Kimmel.

During his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Rodgers said ESPN senior vice president, production Mike Foss’ statement didn’t really help.

“I don’t understand… a Mike Foss comment because he didn’t help out either,” Rodgers said. “And I’m going to quote Mike Foss. He said, ‘Aaron made a dumb and factually incorrect joke about Jimmy Kimmel. That should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment.’

“Mike, you’re not helping. You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said,” he added, saying the statement was a part of the media’s gameplan to criticize him.

After further explaining himself about what he believes in, he took one more jab at Foss.

“I feel like I made a statement about not wanting to be on a list to come out … ‘We realized that in the moment?’ What are you talking about?”

ESPN didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The controversy started last week when Rodgers took an Epstein-related dig at Kimmel during last week’s McAfee show.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel threatened a lawsuit and on Monday night pushed back on any notion he was a pedophile or had any connection to Epstein.

Rodgers said earlier in the show he never called or asserted that Kimmel was a pedophile.

