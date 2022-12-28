Aaron Rodgers thinks Dolphins should consider shutting Tua Tagovailoa down for rest of season

Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers came out victorious against Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Christmas Day, keeping his playoff hopes alive.

But Rodgers didn’t like seeing Tagovailoa return to the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Tagovailoa played in the game but played poorly in the second half, throwing three interceptions that allowed Rodgers and the Packers to put up 16 unanswered points.

Though the Dolphins are also trying to reach the playoffs, Rodgers thinks Tagovailoa’s health is more important.

“Now it’s probably time to maybe consider shutting it down when you’ve had some episodes,” Rodgers said in his weekly segment on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. “I don’t know if that’s going to be in the thought process. But, as competitors, that’s the last thing you want. But, at some point, you do have to start thinking about your cognitive function later in life and the after-effects you might be dealing with.”

The play in which Tagovailoa seemed to have suffered his concussion came in the first half as he shoveled a pass to tight end Durham Smythe and took a hit from behind. Tagovailoa’s head smacked the grass at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFLPA is investigating how the Dolphins handled Tagovailoa’s injury, which is normal protocol.

Rodgers said he is a fan of Tagovailoa’s character on and off the field. He wishes nothing but a full recovery for the 24-year-old lefty.

“I wish him all the healing necessary for his brain and just the patience just to deal with this, which will be a difficult time, I’m sure, dealing with all the attention,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also clarified that he doesn’t believe Tagovailoa needs to permanently walk away from the game, but others in the football world said it should be considered.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those who voiced that opinion.

“Tua’s long term health is more important than playing again this year,” he tweeted.

Former Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson said, “Just seeing the news about tua.. if indeed it’s another concussion he has [to] think long and hard about continuing to play this game ever again.. period.”

The Dolphins own the seventh, and final, playoff seed in the AFC with games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets remaining.

Tagovailoa will have to clear concussion protocol before he will be allowed to play Sunday.