Aaron Rodgers trade details between Packers, Jets ‘essentially done’: report

The “Aaron Rodgers to the Jets” rumors are much more than just hearsay at this point.

The Green Bay Packers and the Jets have “worked out what needs to be worked out” regarding trade details, which are “essentially done,” according to a report.

SNY notes that at this point, it’s all a matter of whether Rodgers wants to be in New York.

NFL Network, however, says that framework is still exactly to be determined. But it notes, like SNY, that if Rodgers does indeed want to go to the Jets, the two organizations will make it work.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who once held that same role with Green Bay, met with Rodgers in person earlier this week in California, and Johnson reportedly left the meeting feeling very positive.

While that meeting occurred, Jets players were trying to recruit the four-time MVP from their own homes.

“Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead,” All-Pro rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner tweeted earlier this week (and yes, he did burn the cheesehead).

The Jets went 7-10 last season, staying alive in the playoff race until Week 17. They do have one of the better rosters in all of football, especially in young offensive talent with Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, who likely would have won the award had it not been for a torn ACL midseason.

However, they arguably had the worst quarterback situation in all of football with Zach Wilson’s struggles.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy hinted on Friday that the Packers are indeed ready to move on from Rodgers.

When asked whether there is a potential scenario in which Rodgers would stay in Green Bay in 2023, he said only “if things don’t work out the way we want.” Many have taken that as code that they are ready to hand the keys over to Jordan Love, whom they selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the heir to Rodgers throne, only to watch Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs.

Rodgers is entering the second year of a three-year deal worth north of $150 million. If he decides to retire, he will not see the rest of that money.