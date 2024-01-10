Aaron Rodgers warns those who have an opinion that ‘doesn’t align with the mainstream narrative’

Aaron Rodgers went scorched earth on the media Tuesday during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and warned those who have a counter opinion to the mainstream narrative.

Rodgers riffed on a number of topics during his weekly appearance on the ESPN show, touching on his response to Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about him from his late-night show, an ESPN executive’s statement on his remarks about Jeffrey Epstein and how the media is allegedly trying to smear him.

As he talked about ESPN senior vice president, production Mike Foss’ statement on the New York Jets quarterback’s remarks about Kimmel from last week, Rodgers said the release was just falling into the media trap.

“They try and cancel, and it’s not just me, it’s nowhere near just me,” Rodgers said. “I mean if you look at all the different people that have been censored from the internet, especially during COVID, the canceling that went on, the censorship, using the government to try and censor people — that happened.

“And if that doesn’t work then they go to name-calling. And I mentioned a lot of the names that I’ve been called. And they don’t stick because I’m not anti-vax. I’m interested in informed consent and the things that are in the best interest of my body.”

Rodgers said he’s never supported Donald Trump or the “Make America Great Again” movement. The quarterback is a noted supporter of Robert Kennedy Jr.

He said he would be OK being called a conspiracy theorist because of their track record in recent years. But scoffed at being called an antisemite or anything else.

“This is their gameplan,” he said. “They use these words to cancel people, and they went and ran with this because it’s the ‘crazy, anti-vaxer wacko’ again talking about accusing of somebody of being a pedophile. Of course, this is the gameplan that they use. Incorrect. But that’s the environment that we’re in.

“There’s a lot of people who have been captured by various entities, government entities, whether we’re talking about the pharmaceutical industrial complex or whether we’re talking about the government has the best interest in my mind, and we’re puppeting various narratives.

“In the end, if you are not someone whose opinion aligns with the mainstream narrative, this is what they’re gonna do with you. It’s not me. I’m not a victim. I don’t give a s—. Say whatever the hell you want about me, that’s fine. Like the people that know me and love me, you know what I’m all about. My teammates know what I’m all about.”

Rodgers explained earlier in his rant that he never called Kimmel a pedophile and didn’t accuse him of being on any list tied to the disgraced deceased financier.

