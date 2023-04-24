Aaron Rodgers won’t wear No. 12 with Jets despite receiving Joe Namath’s blessing: report

Aaron Rodgers isn’t just changing teams — he’s reportedly changing his number, too.

Rodgers is finally heading to the New York Jets after they reached a common ground with the Green Bay Packers on Monday. But if there was an issue among Jets fans about the four-time MVP quarterback joining the team, it was his No. 12 that he’s been wearing with the Packers since he broke into the league in 2005.

No. 12 is an immortal number in Jets history, as “Broadway” Joe Namath wore it during his Hall of Fame career. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Namath actually gave Rodgers his blessing to don No. 12 in a Jets uniform if he so chooses.

Rodgers, though, won’t be bringing No. 12 back to a Jets jersey. Instead, Schefter is hearing he is going back to his college days.

Rodgers will reportedly wear No. 8 with the Jets, which is the number he wore with the California Bears during his time at the university.

With wide receiver Elijah Moore being traded to the Cleveland Browns, No. 8 is very much available in Florham Park for Rodgers to have.

Rodgers spent just two years at Cal, but did well with 5,469 yards and 43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions total over 25 games. The Packers ended up taking him 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft to study under Brett Favre.

He did so for three seasons before taking over in 2008 full-time after Favre went, you guessed it, to the Jets. Talk about a full circle moment.

Jets fans have been clamoring for this deal to get done, and it finally does as talks restarted between both sides on Monday. Reports stated that things stalled after common ground couldn’t be found, but Jets GM Joe Douglas finally agreed to the terms set by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

The full trade, per Schefter, is the Jets receiving Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays this season.

Now, with the picks agreed upon, both teams have the ability to head into Draft Night without the Rodgers elephant in the room.

No matter the number, Jets fans will just hope Rodgers’ arrival in New York means playoff football once more. For the last 12 years, the Jets have not made it to the playoffs, which is the longest streak in professional sports, let alone the NFL. This comes after the Sacramento Kings made the playoffs in the NBA this season.

Rodgers has the offensive weapons to make things work, with the Jets having Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson on the outside as well as newcomers Allen Lazard, who he built a rapport with in Green Bay, and Mecole Hardman. Running back Breece Hall also had a fantastic start to his rookie year before a season-ending injury cut things short. He should be set to go for training camp.

Paired with an elite defense from a year ago, the Jets have quickly become not just a playoff contender, but a Super Bowl contender with the addition of Rodgers under center.

Fans will hope for that ride as they wear his No. 8 jersey in the stands at MetLife Stadium and around the NFL this season.