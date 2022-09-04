Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Family of missing mother makes plea for public’s help in locating Eliza

The family of Eliza Fletcher made a plea to the public on Friday, asking anyone who might know information about the abduction of the missing mother to come forward.

Memphis police arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, early Sunday and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence following Fletcher’s Friday disappearance.

Fletcher, a mother of two and teacher in Memphis, Tennessee, was abducted early Friday morning.

She was reported missing at around 7:45 a.m. on Friday when police received two calls, one from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis.

In a video released to WREG on Saturday night, Mike Keeney, the uncle of Eliza Fletcher, said that “We want to see Eliza returned home safely.”

Keeney read the statement as he stood next to several other family members, including Richard Fletcher III.

He said that the “family has met with police, and we have shared with them all the information we know,” and added that “We believe someone knows what happened and can help.”

“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support. Eliza has touched the hearts of many people, and it shows. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, TBI, FBI and all of the other law enforcement agencies who are working tirelessly to find Liza,” Keeney said in the video.

Memphis police located a “vehicle of interest,” a dark-colored GMC Terrain, on Saturday afternoon and took Abston into custody.

At the location where Fletcher was abducted, police found several of her personal belongings and were told that a male forcefully put her into the dark-colored SUV, later identified as a GMC Terrain, adding that a struggle took place.

Fletcher is described as “outdoorsy, athletic and warm,” and was married on March 8, 2014.

People with information in relation to the abduction are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.