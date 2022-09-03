Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis police say ‘vehicle of interest’ located, male detained, Eliza still missing

Memphis police say that a “vehicle of interest” has been located and added that one male in the car has been arrested, but the abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher is still missing.

Police made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, tweeting that “the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital that it located the dark-colored GMC Terrain, which was earlier labeled a vehicle of interest, and added that the male occupant of the car “has been detained for further investigation.”

Fletcher went missing on early Friday morning at 4:30 a.m., and police say they received two calls at around 7:45 a.m. from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis.

Police found several of Fletcher’s belongings at the scene and were told that a male forcefully put her into the dark-colored SUV, later identified as a GMC Terrain, adding that there was a struggle.

Fletcher married her husband on March 8, 2014, and is described as “outdoorsy, athletic and warm.”

Richard Fletcher III posted a picture on Instagram in March celebrating their anniversary, writing “[Eight] years in the making with this smoking hot babe.”

“Wouldn’t want it any other way. Even if the stomach bug is running through our family!,” he added.

On Friday night, a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer was towed away outside the Fletcher’s Memphis home, and several other items were taken out of the home, according to FOX 13.

People with information in relation to the abduction are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones, Audrey Conklin, and Landon Mion contributed to this report.