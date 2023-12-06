‘Active shooter’ at University of Nevada-Las Vegas, with ‘multiple victims;’ suspect dead

Police at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas responded Wednesday to an active shooter.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas posted on X that police were responding to an active shooter at the Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which is the college’s business school. Police said the suspect has been located and is dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X that there appeared to be several victims.

University officials told students to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” and said police were responding to additional reports of shots fired in the student union on campus.

FBI agents were assisting local law enforcement and are on the scene, according to a source.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced it will close for the remainder of Thursday.

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” police wrote.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo said in a post on X that his office is in contact with officials.

This is a developing story.

Fox News’ David Spunt contributed to this report.