Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his sister Corri Zimmer announced Tuesday. He was 38.

Zimmer was the former co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings and was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst. Corri Zimmer posted a heartbreaking message on her Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly,” she wrote.

“I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken. My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me. Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith.

“Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay.”

Details around Zimmer’s death were not made known. The Bengals were in Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Zimmer worked remotely in Zac Taylor’s offense.

Zimmer started coaching at the NFL level in 2006 when he was 22. He worked for the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach before eventually moving to the Kansas City Chiefs and got a stint with the Bengals for his first stint in 2013. He was a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator under his father, Mike Zimmer, from 2014 to 2021.