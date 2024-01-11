ADL announces new ‘report card’ to grade universities on antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League announced a new program for ranking universities on how they respond to antisemitism incidents on Thursday.

The organization will release the new annual “report card” each spring. The ADL says the report card will offer “a comprehensive tool and comparative ranking to evaluate how colleges and universities are taking action to combat anti-Jewish hate on their campuses.”

“What has been allowed to happen on our campuses is unacceptable,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “Colleges and universities must commit to No Tolerance for Antisemitism, and they must take clear, decisive action steps to achieve that. ADL’s new ratings system will help students and parents to rank schools in a comparative fashion, but it also will offer an opportunity for campuses to demonstrate what they are doing right.”

The ADL will send a letter this month to universities with significant Jewish populations informing them of the evaluation and requesting data on their efforts to combat antisemitism.

The new initiative comes after months of rising antisemitism on college campuses across the U.S.

Attention on the issue spiked late last year as the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania testified before Congress regarding antisemitism on their campuses.

When facing questions from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., none of the three would state that calling for the genocide of Jewish people infringed on their universities’ rules against harassment or bullying.

Both Harvard President Claudine Gay and Penn President Liz Magill stepped down from their positions following their testimony, although Gay’s departure came amid a separate plagiarism scandal after Harvard backed her following her House hearing.

“I will always deliver results. The resignation of Harvard’s antisemitic plagiarist president is long overdue,” Stefanik told Fox News Digital following Gay’s announcement.