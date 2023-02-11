Adriana Kuch death: New Jersey DA met with school officials after bullied teen took her life

This story may contain details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The district attorney met with officials from the New Jersey school where high school student Adriana Kuch was attacked in a hallway, bullied and later took her own life, Fox News Digital has learned.

The video of the brutal assault showing Kuch being punched and kicked by other students was shared widely on social media, and the 14-year-old girl was tormented by hateful comments before she died of suicide on Feb. 3.

Despite the violence that left Kuch bloodied and bruised, school officials didn’t call police.

A near identical incident happened to another student in January 2022 that included a filmed, physical assault in a school hallway. Again, police weren’t called, according to a lawsuit filed in October.

District officials and the school board president haven’t responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Kuch’s death thrust school bullying to the forefront and sparked student protests outside of Central Regional High School.

Ocean County District Attorney Bradley Billhimer told Fox News Digital in an email that he spoke with student protesters and school officials on Thursday for a private, two-hour discussion.

He said he met with the superintendent again Friday morning “to discuss ways to improve the district’s response to incidents within the school.”

“I also shared some suggestions regarding staff changes as well as programming and services to respond to the needs of the students,” Billhimer said.

He declined to go into detail about their conversation but addressed Fox News Digital’s specific question about calling police when there’s a violent confrontation.

“I can say that was certainly a topic of discussion,” Billhimer said. “We discussed number of things. I’d like the opportunity to assist the school in implementing some of the suggestions I made, so for now I don’t want to comment any further.”

Four students, whose names haven’t been released because of their ages, were criminally charged in connection with the hallway attack.

One juvenile is charged with aggravated assault, two juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and the fourth juvenile was charged with harassment.

All four students involved in the attack have been expelled from the local high school.