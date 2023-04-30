AEW star Britt Baker defends T-shirt after company is accused of supporting domestic violence

All Elite Wrestling star Britt Baker was left with a black eye at the hands of The Outcasts earlier this month after she tried to stop Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society from beating down her boyfriend Adam Cole.

Baker initially tweeted the black eye photo at Jericho and Saraya after the run-in during “AEW Dynamite.” But pro wrestling fans were outraged when the picture of Baker’s black eye was put on a T-shirt and was being sold on AEW’s shop for $29.99. As part of the rivalry with Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, Baker tweeted that the faction made the shirts.

AEW was accused of supporting domestic violence for putting the shirt out there.

“Can’t believe AEW is trying to make money. On a t-shirt that supports domestic violence. This shirt in eyes of the public is going cause more harm then (sic) good. A lot (sic) of people that don’t even know what AEW stands for. An (sic) some dude wearing it in a bar proudly smh. A lot (sic) of black eyes,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Baker defended the shirt.

“Supports domestic violence how?I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me and I outsmarted them,” she wrote. “Does that mean all the (top selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder? If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this p—–?”

Matt Cardona, a former WWE star, advised the fan as well to “get off Twitter.”

Baker is one of the original AEW stars who joined the company at its founding.

She’s now teamed up with AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter as they look to disperse The Outcasts faction.