Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, people in DC sound off on the most annoying things about fellow airline passengers

People in Washington, D.C., sounded off on the most annoying behaviors of other airline passengers ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“Well, the kids crying, there’s always one at least,” one woman, Nelly, told Fox News.

Another woman, Alina, agreed: “The children, because they cry, it’s true 100%.”

This Labor Day weekend will be the busiest in three years, reaching pre-pandemic levels, AAA predicts. Domestic bookings are up 22% and international reservations up 104% compared to last year.

REMOTE WORK IS CHANGING TRAVEL. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A woman from London, Dominique, said she gets bothered traveling when passengers “kick the back of my seat.” Several others echoed her complaint.

A D.C. tourist, Eva, told Fox News: “I’m bothered by when people start talking to me about weird s— that I’m not interested in and the flight is 8 hours.”

“I’m like okay can I change my seat now?” she added.

TWITTER USERS REACT TO TSA SCREENING BALD EAGLE AT NORTH CAROLINE AIRPORT: ‘HE IS GORGEOUS!’

The top domestic destinations for the upcoming holiday are Seattle, Orlando and Las Vegas. Overseas travelers are heading to Italy, Canada and Ireland, according to data by AAA.

AIRLINE CREW SHORTAGES, DELAYED FLIGHTS LEAVE PASSENGERS ANGRY, FRUSTRATED: ‘WORST TRAVEL EXPERIENCE EVER’

“Elbows all over me,” a woman named Virginia said. “I know I’m little, but I still like my own space.”

Another woman, from Washington, D.C., told Fox News she doesn’t like “when people take their shoes off near you.”

“Normally their feet have been really sweaty after walking around in an airport all day and they smell and it’s really super gross,” she said. “I’m not really a fan of that.”

The D.C. local also said she hates when people don’t cover their mouths while coughing.

“In the middle of a pandemic, at least cover something,” she said. “If you’re not going to wear a mask, do something.”

Dominque added: “if you’re in the aisle, and they nudge you when they walked past you, that’s annoying.”

Alina also said she gets bothered “when people talk loud when you are trying to sleep.”