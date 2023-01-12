Ahead of playoff game, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals what it would take for him to ‘walk away’ from NFL

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is preparing for a playoff matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday, but he seems to already have an idea of what he wants to do when he retires from football.

Cousins said that once he stops growing as an NFL player, he could see himself walking away from the game.

“I think every time you go out there and play and learn and get better, you build as a player. … I do think the continuous improvement has happened. The day that I don’t think that’s happening anymore is when I’ll probably walk away,” Cousins said via the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 record this season, despite him not having his best statical season. The Vikings were able to win a record number of one-score games and clinched the No. 3 seed for the postseason.

The 34-year-old quarterback threw 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the 2022 season, racking up more than 4,500 passing yards. He was also named to his fourth Pro Bowl this year.

The veteran quarterback seemed to lean on his experience and leadership skills as he helped guide the team to several close victories throughout the regular season.

But Cousins does not seem to want to call it quits anytime soon.

“I think that the longer you play, the more you improve, and that can’t hurt,” Cousins said.

Cousins has thrown more passes per game than he ever has (37.9) in his seven seasons as a full-time starter. Cousins and the Vikings are favorites in this weekend’s playoff game against the New York Giants. But Minnesota’s veteran quarterback will likely need to have a solid performance to lift the team to victory.

The Vikings won three of their last four regular-season contests. The team has already surpassed many of the expectations of it entering the season under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings-Giants wild-card playoff game kicks off Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.