Air Force Academy goes ‘woke,’ Dems shift focus from economy for midterms and more hot topics

WOKE MILITARY – Air Force Academy diversity training tells cadets to use words that ‘include all genders​,’ drop ‘mom and dad.’ Continue reading …

NOVEMBER FOCUS – Economy tops list of independent voters’ concerns, but James Carville and other Dems defend another hot topic. Continue reading …

HER PERSONAL ‘VIEW’ – Sunny Hostin’s stunning remarks about Nikki Haley her latest personal attack on conservatives. Continue reading …

‘I HAVE A JOB, A LIFE’ – Man who ran down ‘Republican’ teen makes plea after admitting to killing over politics. Continue reading …

BEHIND THE CURTAIN – After Dobbs, the right to personal privacy no longer exists for anyone. Continue reading …

–

BLUE IN THE FACE: Who’s bankrolling the DeSantis-Martha’s Vineyard flights lawsuit? Continue reading …

‘RIDICULOUS’ – Trump slams New York AG’s case, says she should ‘focus on people who kill people’ as crime spikes. Continue reading …

FACE OFF – Federal judge strikes down federal school mask and vaccine mandate for Head Start program. Continue reading …

‘MASSIVE SCHEME’ – Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program. Continue reading …

CLEAN-UP ON AISLE 46 – Walk-back of Biden pandemic comment latest in long string of White House clarifications. Continue reading …

‘ETERNALLY GRATEFUL’ – Twitter progressives praise NYAG Letitia James for filing civil lawsuit against Trump. Continue reading …

POOR CHOICE – MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow misses once-a-week show, replacement hits seven-year viewership low in key demo. Continue reading …

LEMON PEELED – Ratings-challenged Don Lemon ‘not the answer,’ to CNN’s morning show issues, critics say. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard are suing him. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Hospitals are mutilating children, and one day we’ll look back in shame, horror. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Do we have equal justice under the law? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The American people are facing a long period of decline and despair. Continue reading …

‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’ – Americans coast-to-coast sound off on Biden’s handling of the economy. Continue reading …

‘FORGET ABOUT RICH’ – Samuel Adams founder, billionaire Jim Koch, has advice for aspiring brewers. Continue reading …

DETERIORATING RELATIONS – China lacks incentive to stop cartels from fueling US fentanyl crisis. Continue reading …

MOVE OVER, LEVINE – A look at infamous celebrity infidelity scandals. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.