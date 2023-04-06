Air Force baseball coach praises players in loss to Texas: ‘These kids have raised their hands to die for us’

Air Force baseball is 11-19 on the season and faced one of the preeminent programs in college baseball on Tuesday, as the Falcons traveled to face No. 21 Texas.

It was the 25th road game of the season for the Air Force Academy, a strategy that head coach Mike Kazlausky said is meant to prepare his players for their lives after baseball.

“We don’t fight wars on our home soil, so we played our first 24 games on the road. These guys got to get battle-tested because, at the end of the day, they’re going to do a whole heck of a lot bigger things than playing baseball,” Kazlausky told the broadcast team. “These guys are going to go fight wars for us, and we have to learn how to compete on the road.

“Our mission is once again real simple – fly, fight, win. We didn’t come out here to compete against Texas. We’re gonna come out here to beat Texas and win. We love coming out here though because everyone that’s out here is so respectful of what these kids are doing. They have a great understanding, especially the whole state of Texas, when you’re talking about patriotism, the flag, and everything else. They get it.”

While the Falcons lost to the Longhorns 7-1, Kazlausky said it was important for his team to represent the United States military as they prepare to fight for their country after graduation.

“Everything we do at the Academy is so cool,” Kazlausky said, “because of the fact that it’s so much bigger than just coming to play baseball.”

Kazlausky said his players came to the Air Force Academy in order to “learn how to lead.”

“And that’s what our nation needs rights now. We need leaders for our great country,” he added. “And I know I stated this last year for everybody, but I want everyone to understand, these kids have raised their hands to die for us. When I say ‘us,’ that’s the United States.

“I tip my cap to every one of these young men,” he continued. “No matter what happens on the friendly field of stripe here on the baseball field, these kids have a whole heck of a lot going for them in representing our nation and doing really great things for our country.”

Kazlausky is in his 13th season as head coach at Air Force after playing baseball at the Academy, graduating in 1991.

He spent 20 years in service with the U.S. Air Force.