Air Force deploys ‘crisis’ system to determine if any of its airmen are in Israel

The U.S. Air Force is using its Personnel Accountability and Assessment System (AFPASS) to get a head count of all of its members and their families after a surprise attack was launched against Israel over the weekend.

A text message shared with Fox News Digital that was sent out to members at Selfridge Air National Guard base, located about 30 miles north of Detroit, asks members to report back with their status no later than 3 p.m. Tuesday by pressing one for “YES” if they are one of their listed family members is currently in Israel or two for “NO.”

The message warns members that it is “not an exercise” and asks for “100% accountability” of all Air Force personnel and their family members.

The text comes as the security situation in Israel remains tenuous following a surprise Hamas attack over the weekend, with Israeli forces launching a counteroffensive into Gaza that extended through the night Tuesday.

Hamas has threatened to start executing captured Israeli civilians and soldiers in response to the bombardment, with Israel estimating that over 150 of its citizens are currently being held captive in Gaza.

The four-day war has so far claimed at least 1,600 lives, including an estimated 14 Americans.

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the AFPASS system was used “by commanders during times of crisis as a standardized method for the Air Force to accurately account for all assigned personnel and their family members, maintaining military readiness, and preserving National Security during major natural and/or emergency events such as fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and evacuations.”

“This includes active-duty and select National Guard and Reserve Airmen, Department of the Air Force and Non-Appropriated Fund civilians, Air Force OCONUS contractors, and family members,” the spokesperson said. “AFPAAS provides valuable information to all levels of the Air Force chain of command, allowing commanders to make decisions.”

It is unclear if the Air Force is the only branch of the U.S. military attempting to get 100% accountability of its members as the war rages on. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.