A’ja Wilson’s message to Kelsey Plum helped Aces to WNBA Finals Game 2 win

The Las Vegas Aces were put on the brink of winning the franchise’s first WNBA championship thanks to performances from Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson.

The Aces dominated the Connecticut Sun 85-71 in Game 2 on their home floor Tuesday night. Plum rebounded from a poor Game 1 performance to score 20 points and thanked Wilson for putting her on notice. She was 1-for-9 with six points in the Aces’ Game 1 victory.

“I told her she needed to get her s— together,” Wilson said when asked what she told her teammate.

Plum added: “A’ja cussed me out before the game. That’s all I needed. About time I joined the party. They carried us all week. It’s good to hit some shots, but we have one more.”

Wilson, the two-time WNBA MVP, did not do so bad herself. She scored 26 points and 10 rebounds. Chelsea Gray added 21 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The leadership the former South Carolina standout brought to the Aces was unmistakable, and her coach Becky Hammon was among those who highlighted it afterward.

“She gets it. She understands leadership,” Hammon said. “I was watching like everybody else was watching from afar. She’s got beast skills. She’s a beast human. She’s a good one. I’ll go to battle with her any day.”

Plum added there was a reason why Wilson is one of the best players in the league. Wilson is the first player in WNBA history to have five straight games of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the playoffs.

“You can say it’s a run, but she’s just done that all season,” Plum said. “I felt like she’s been the most consistent player night in, night out offensively and defensively in this league and that’s why she’s MVP. It’s tremendous.”

The Sun tried to mount a comeback in the second quarter, but the Aces pulled away in the third.

Courtney Williams led the Sun with 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The potential clinching game is set for Sunday in Connecticut.

