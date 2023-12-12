Al Michaels dropped from NBC’s NFL playoffs coverage, seemingly stunning legendary sportscaster

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels is reportedly off NBC’s NFL postseason coverage with the playoffs a few weeks away.

NBC is set to have three playoff games in January. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are scheduled to handle two, while Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Teppen will be on the call for one of the doubleheaders early in the month, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NBC Sports vice president Greg Hughes confirmed the news to the New York Post. NBC didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Michaels, 79, is one of the most recognized sports broadcasters of his era. When NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” acquired NFL rights, John Madden was the first to move from ABC to NBC. Michaels eventually followed him after ABC let him out of his contract. He was famously exchanged for Ryder Cup coverage, increased Olympics highlight usage and the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt Disney developed the character in 1928, but Universal Pictures owned it at the time.

FROM OUTKICK: THE 10-3 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES MAY JUST BE A ‘BAD FOOTBALL TEAM’

Michaels and Madden were the two mainstays on the broadcast until Collinsworth came in. Michaels moved to Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage in 2022 alongside Kirk Herbstreit.

He was tasked with last season’s Los Angeles Chargers-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC wild card playoff game. The Jaguars made a dramatic second-half comeback to win, however, Michaels and his co-broadcaster Tony Dungy were criticized by fans for their lack of enthusiasm.

Michaels has met the same criticism this season as the Thursday night schedule has not featured consistently intriguing matchups.

TOMMY DEVITO PERFECT ON GIANTS’ FINAL DRIVE TO SET UP GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL IN STUNNING VICTORY

He was seemingly stunned when he talked to the New York Post about the move.

“It’s in my deal,” he told the newspaper. “Where are you hearing that from? That’s part of my deal. Are you hearing something that I’m not hearing?”

The NFL playoffs begin on Jan. 13.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.