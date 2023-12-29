Al Michaels says he’ll return next season for ‘Thursday Night Football’: ‘We’ll see after that’

Broadcasting legend Al Michaels isn’t going anywhere.

The 79-year-old announcer became the voice of ‘Thursday Night Football’ last year when Amazon Prime got the rights. He signed a three-year contract and plans on seeing it through.

“I feel good,” Michaels told USA Today Sports. “I feel healthy. I feel fine. I told Amazon that I’d do three years and next year will be three, and I’m definitely doing it. We’ll see after that.

“I still love this job. I still get a charge out of going into a stadium and watching the best in the world do what they do. I’m still really happy, so that’s the big thing.”

The comments to the outlet were the first since it was revealed that Michaels would not be a part of NBC’s NFL postseason coverage.

NBC is set to have three playoff games in January. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are scheduled to handle two, while Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen will be on the the call for one of the doubleheaders early in the month, the New York Post reported earlier in December.

Michaels declined to comment to USA Today on NBC’s decision.

Michaels, paired with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, has garnered some criticism this season for his apparent lack of enthusiasm in the booth.

Herbstreit defended Michaels on Barstool Sports’ podcast “Pardon My Take” in November, explaining that the value of games being played on Thursday could be to blame.

“I think Al, when he would do ‘Sunday Night Football’ or ‘Monday Night Football,’ those games were massive. You know, you’re doing big games and your voice projects based on the setting that you’re in,” said Herbstreit.

He continued, “And these Thursday night games, they’re good, they’re good atmospheres, but I don’t think they’re at the level of a Sunday night game or when I’m doing these Saturday night games. So, I think your voice always matches with what you’re doing.”

Michaels made headlines Thursday night for his commentary during the New York Jets’ loss to the Cleveland Browns.

During the second quarter, an odd sound could be heard in the background, which caught the attention of Michaels.

“Somebody’s pounding on that trash can, I think the Astros must be in town,” Michaels said.

The game between the Jets and the Browns was the final Thursday night game of the season.

