Al-Qaeda threatens Western and Jewish targets ahead of New Year’s bash

Al-Qaeda reportedly threatened an “open-source Jihad” against Western and Jewish targets, including airlines, in a video released within the last week.

Several federal authorities, including the TSA, and law enforcement agencies told Fox News Digital that they’re aware of the video and monitoring the situation.

The TSA said Sunday morning that they’re “not aware of any credible threats resulting from this video to date,” but are on high alert with tens of thousands to over a million people expected to flock to major cities to ring in the New Year.

“Foreign terrorist organizations routinely highlight transportation modes during the holidays,” the TSA said in an email. “TSA is operating at a high level of security and constant state of vigilance, as always.”

FBI, LAW ENFORCEMENT BRACE FOR POTENTIAL THREATS DURING NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

The original video was reportedly posted on Christmas Day — Dec. 25 — and called for increased attacks on American, British and French airlines, according to a report by Atlas News.

The menacing video reportedly mentioned specific airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, British Airways, EasyJet, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, according Atlas News.

NEW YEAR’S SAFETY: SELF-DEFENSE EXPERT SHARES TIPS TO SURVIVE ACTIVE SHOOTER

The FBI told Fox News Digital that “various foreign terrorist media organizations” have called for lone-wolf attacks in the U.S. since Hamas started a war with Israel on Oct. 7.

“The FBI is closely monitoring threats to public safety during the holiday season, which may be amplified by the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict,” the FBI said Sunday morning.

“We take all potential threats seriously and will work closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information and take appropriate investigative action.”

WATCH: BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT NYC NYE SECURITY CENTER

James Smith, assistant director in charge of New York’s FBI Field Office, told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday that the FBI have been tracking potential terror threats, as well as the rise in hate crimes, since the War in Israel started.

“I would say overall that, yes, there are threats out there, but we are out there to protect the community day in and day out,” Smith said.

SERIAL KILLER FEARS IN 2023 SPARKED BY CLUSTERS OF MISSING PERSONS, INFAMOUS CASE’S UNEXPLAINED QUESTIONS

He stressed it’s imperative for everyone in Times Square — or anyone they’re out celebrating — to keep a watchful eye and “see something, say something.”

The NYPD referred to Mayor Eric Adams’s press conference, where he said there are “no credible threats” that they’re aware of, but the NYPD is working with dozens of law enforcement agencies to protect The Big Apple.

The TSA said it “maintains a risk-based, intelligence-driven approach” to protecting U.S. airlines.

“That includes multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen,” the TSA said in an email statement about Al-Qaeda’s threatening message to Western airlines.

“The TSA and DHS are in close and ongoing touch with all of our partners, and will continue to monitor the situation and adjust security measures as and when necessary.”

TSA FINDS 17 BULLETS HIDDEN INSIDE BABY DIAPER

Some of the latest safety technologies being deployed are computed tomography scanners and credential authentication technology.

And the security doesn’t stop at the checkpoints.

Explosive-detecting canines and Federal Air Marshals will have a visible presence in the airports.

Smith wants the American people to celebrate the start of 2024 — just with a vigilant eye.

“Have a good time. Do not worry. We are there to protect you,” Smith said.

“Only thing I’m asking if you see something, say something. Tell the police officer at the corner or report something if you think something is wrong.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI asked members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement or contact their local FBI Office: www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices.

Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL FBI.”