Alabama 17-year-old student fatally shot at apartment complex, 3rd teen killed in Birmingham this week

Police say a 17-year-old high school student was shot and killed Saturday at an apartment complex in Birmingham, the third teen fatally shot in the city in a week.

Police identified him as Kamaree Shondale Phillips of Clay news outlets reported. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. and responding officers found Phillips lying on the ground by a vehicle suffering from critical injuries, police said. He died at a hospital.

Phillips was sitting in a vehicle when an unidentified person walked up and began firing at him and then fled, police said.

BIRMINGHAM COUNCIL APPROVES ‘HOME FOR ALL’ PROGRAM TO HELP HOUSE HOMELESS

Previously, 17-year-old Caleb Witt was killed March 26 and 16-year-old Jada White died March 29.

“We’re just dealing with a generation that is desensitized to violence,’’ said Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald, according to al.com. “That’s their first go-to, grabbing a gun.”

Fitzgerald said there were people around when Phillips was shot and investigators believe there are witnesses who could help them.