Alabama chiropractor charged after allegedly attempting to poison wife with lead-laced pills

An Alabama chiropractor arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with pills laced with lead was released on bond last week.

Brian Mann, 34, was charged with attempted murder for “intentionally” causing his wife Hannah Pettey, 24, to “unwittingly ingest particles of lead” while the couple was going through a divorce, according to court documents obtained by WHNT.

Beginning in January 2022, Pettey spent two months at the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital recovering from lead poisoning. She filed for divorce two days after she was discharged. Mann was arrested in September.

Mann allegedly gave his wife pills from the summer of 2021 through the winter of that year and told her they “would strengthen her immune system,” according to filings by Pettey’s lawyer.

ALABAMA, GEORGIA DEATH TOLL RISES TO 9 FOLLOWING DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES

He also is accused of having five life insurance policies payable on his wife’s death that had collective benefits of $1.3 million, the Hartselle Enquirer reported. Mann also allegedly applied for two additional insurance policies in December worth $1.5 million payable on her death. However, those applications were denied.

Last week, a judge reluctantly granted the motion for Mann to be released on a $500,000 bond with strict conditions so that he could still pay child support to his estranged wife, who has custody of his daughter.

Judge Charles Elliott said “so much as a speeding ticket” would result in a rearrest, according to court documents.

Mann was previously released on a $500,000 bond following his initial arrest in September. A condition of that bond was surrendering his passport to prevent him from fleeing the country, but after he failed to hand over his passport, he was placed back in custody.

Officials still have not received Mann’s passport.

Elliot said at a hearing on Wednesday that he was at a “crossroads” because as long as Mann is in custody, he cannot make child support or alimony payments. He is currently $8,000 behind on payments.

The judge explained that he was having to “balance” assuring the safety of potential victims or witnesses in the case while also allowing Mann’s estranged wife and child to receive financial support.

According to court documents, the divorce proceedings have been halted until the criminal proceedings are complete.

PHILADELPHIA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING FATHER MONTH AFTER BODY FOUND IN BASEMENT FREEZER

Mann’s release restrictions include not being able to leave his house after 6 p.m. or before 8 a.m., and he will spend every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. He will also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and cannot speak to his estranged wife.

He also is barred from drinking alcohol and will be subject to random drug screenings.

Mann’s jury trial is scheduled to begin in October.