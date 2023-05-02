Alabama deputy athletic director arrested on domestic violence charge: reports

Alabama deputy athletic director Matt Self, who is also the sports administrator for the Crimson Tide’s football and volleyball programs, was arrested Sunday morning on a domestic violence charge, according to multiple reports.

Self, who has worked at the university since 2008 after leaving his private law practice, was charged with third-degree domestic violence following an incident at a residence in Tuscaloosa just after midnight, police told AL.com.

Details of the incident were not immediately clear but the 45-year-old administrator was reportedly arrested following an investigation and placed on a 24-hour domestic hold.

He was not listed on Tuscaloosa Police Department jail records as of Tuesday.

The university acknowledged Self’s arrest in a statement on Monday.

“Alabama Athletics is aware of this incident. We take such matters seriously and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter,” the statement read, via 247 Sports.

According to the university’s website, Self graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law and was later admitted to the Alabama State Bar in 2004. He practiced law for several years before returning to the university to work in the Athletics Compliance Office in 2008.

Under his current role as deputy director in charge of ​​”Compliance and Support Service,” Self is tasked with being “responsible for all areas of compliance with NCAA, SEC and UA rules and regulations, monitoring efforts and investigations.”