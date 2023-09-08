Alabama deputy kills sheriff’s office employee he was dating in murder-suicide: Officials

Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

An Alabama sheriff’s deputy allegedly killed an office employee he was dating in what’s being considered a murder-suicide.

The Cullman County, Alabama, Sheriff said in a press release that deputy Kenneth Booth killed Lexi White, a shift supervisor, on Thursday during an apparent argument in Orange Beach, according to FOX affiliate WALA.

Officials said the argument escalated to the point where Booth eventually pulled out a weapon and killed White.

Booth then took his own life, according to officials.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said White has been working at the sheriff’s office since she was 16.

“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Gentry said.

“Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach. There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids.”

The incident is under investigation by the Orange Beach Police Department.