Alabama drops out of top 10, Georgia remains No. 1 in latest AP college football rankings

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2015 as the new rankings were released on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide had a less-than-convincing victory over South Florida on Saturday and fell to Texas the week before. The lack of confidence in the Nick Saban-led squad appeared to be apparent in the latest poll.

However, Alabama still has the longest streak in the country of consecutive weeks being ranked, with 249.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia remained No. 1 with a 24-14 win over South Carolina. Michigan is at No. 2 and Texas was ranked No. 3. It’s the highest they’ve been since the 2009 season when they lost in the BCS Championship.

Florida State reached No. 4 as they eked out a win over Boston College and USC rounded out the top 5.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad fell one spot to No. 19 with No. 10 Oregon next on the docket. The Buffaloes defeated Colorado State in two overtimes but it wasn’t as dominant a fashion as it was initially thought. Colorado was a 24-point favorite going into the game.

DEION SANDERS SHRUGS OFF COLORADO STATE TRASH TALK AFTER WIN: ‘I’M ON TO BIGGER THINGS’

Here’s how the rest of the rankings played out.

Clemson, Missouri, Kansas State, TCU, Fresno State, Kansas, Tulane, Kentucky, Maryland, BYU, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Louisville and Auburn also received votes.