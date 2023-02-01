Alabama gas station worker makes gruesome discovery in parking lot

A severed human penis discovered in an Alabama gas station parking lot is believed to have belonged to a motorcyclist who died in a traffic accident early Monday, authorities said.

The fatal accident happened around 6 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 between I-65 and Dauphin Island Parkway near Mobile, the Mobile Police Department confirmed to FOX News Digital.

“The deceased was riding a motorcycle and lost control and fell off,” a police spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, multiple vehicles struck him.”

“The appendage located at the gas station is not related to a murder or an assault,” the spokesperson said.

Police said the victim, whom they identified as 29-year-old Christopher Means, was found in the middle lane of eastbound I-10. Responding officers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said only one vehicle remained at the scene and that officers are searching for the drivers of the other vehicles.

At some point, a gas station worker reportedly discovered the human sex organ in the parking lot near Navco Road and McVay Drive.

While police did not detail how the appendage arrived at the gas station, local reports say that surveillance video appeared to show it fall from a truck that had stopped to get fuel.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.