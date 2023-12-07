Alabama police officer on leave after video shows her using stun gun on handcuffed man

An Alabama police officer has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a stun gun on a man in handcuffs went viral on social media.

The video starts with a handcuffed Black man lying in the street as an officer with the Reform Police Department tells him to stand up. The unnamed officer then walks the man over to lie face-first on the hood of a car.

“Stay still,” the officer says as she pushes him against the hood and holds the stun gun to his back.

“I ain’t doing s—, bro,” the man says. “I got a gun right there.”

The officer is then seen removing the gun from the man’s pants pocket, laughing and saying, “Oh yeah!”

“What you saying, ‘Oh, yeah’ for?” the man says.

At that point, the officer pulls the trigger on the stun gun yelling, “Shut the f— up.”

The handcuffed man is then seen crying: “OK, OK, OK,” he says. “Oh my God.”

“You want it again?” the officer pushes as the man continues to cry. “Shut the f— up. You was big and bad, shut your b—- a– up.”

The Reform Police Chief Richard Black and Mayor Melody Davis issued a brief statement on the matter, saying that they were aware of the video and that the police department is “in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.”

“In accordance with City Policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted,” the statement said.

Reform is a town with a population of 1,495 roughly 30 miles northwest of Tuscaloosa.

A local news outlet identified the man as Micah Washington, 24, of Tuscaloosa. His girlfriend, Jalexis Rice, said the officer pulled up as Washington and two other people were changing a tire on their car.

According to an NBC News report, online jail records show that Washington was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, possession of marijuana, drug trafficking and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Pickens County jail on a $505,000 bond, according to jail records.