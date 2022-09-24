Alabama police remove massive gray rat snake from family’s toilet

One Alabama Police Department is used to seeing the unexpected, but when they received a 911 call about a large snake coiled in a toilet, they were shocked.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will (receive) during our shift,” the Eufaula Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”

In the now viral post, photos show the snake tucked inside the toilet underwater.

Police identified the large reptile as a “harmless” gray rat snake, though even a nonvenomous snake is an unwanted surprise.

According to Alabama Wildlife, the gray rat snake, also known as a chicken snake or oat snake, is commonly found throughout southern states.

“In the snakes defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty,” the department joked in the social media post.

The department’s post shared that they removed the snake from the family’s toilet and released to a “more suitable environment.”

“Well no more using the toilet for me,” one person commented on the police’s post. “I’ll just hold it forever.”

Another user wrote, “That would have been it for me! I would have fainted when I saw the thing and would have hit my head on the commode!! I promise you, I won’t go to the bathroom without turning the lights on tonight!”